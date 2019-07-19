Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana McConachie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Rose McConachie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Rose McConachie Obituary
Dana Rose McConachie

Louisville - Dana Rose (Bain) McConachie, age 81, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. After her retirement from Alcoa Metals, she spent her time as an avid gardener and became affectionately known as "Granny" to the students at St. Leonard Parrish for many years. Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Danny and Generose Bain and her sister, Mary Zirnheld. She was the beloved mother of Terri Strader and Lori Bradley (Clifford). Beloved grandmother, who's greatest joy in life were her grandsons, Wes Bradley (Lexi), Whit Bradley (Lindsey), and Sean Strader; greatgrandchildren, Dylan, Alina, Noah, Lucas, and one more on the way! She is also survived by her beloved dog, Coco.

Dana's memorial service will be at 12pm, Monday, July 22, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Visitation Sunday, July 21, from 1pm-5pm at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10am until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society (5763 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now