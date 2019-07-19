|
|
Dana Rose McConachie
Louisville - Dana Rose (Bain) McConachie, age 81, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. After her retirement from Alcoa Metals, she spent her time as an avid gardener and became affectionately known as "Granny" to the students at St. Leonard Parrish for many years. Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Danny and Generose Bain and her sister, Mary Zirnheld. She was the beloved mother of Terri Strader and Lori Bradley (Clifford). Beloved grandmother, who's greatest joy in life were her grandsons, Wes Bradley (Lexi), Whit Bradley (Lindsey), and Sean Strader; greatgrandchildren, Dylan, Alina, Noah, Lucas, and one more on the way! She is also survived by her beloved dog, Coco.
Dana's memorial service will be at 12pm, Monday, July 22, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Visitation Sunday, July 21, from 1pm-5pm at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10am until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society (5763 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019