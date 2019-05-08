Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Daniel "Boone" Adair

Daniel "Boone" Adair Obituary
Daniel "Boone" Adair

Louisville, KY - 68, passed away on May, 5, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Adair; parents, Walter and Martha Adair and daughter, Amanda Castro.

Daniel is survived by his children, Monica, Samantha and Jordan; 10 grandchildren; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 3pm-8pm. A celebration of Daniel's life will be Monday, May 13, 2019 beginning at 1pm at the chapel of the funeral home. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
