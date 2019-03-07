Services
Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Daniel Durbin
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Sunfish, KY
View Map
Daniel B. Durbin


1946 - 2019
Daniel B. Durbin Obituary
Daniel B. Durbin

LaGrange - Daniel B. Durbin, 72, of LaGrange, Kentucky, passed away on March 4, 2019.

Dan was born on July 9, 1946, in Sunfish, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Durbin, and his eldest brother Roger. Dan is survived by his wife Sally of 48 years, his son Brian (Melissa) Durbin, his brother Larry (Jerry) Durbin; sisters Deanna Gnadinger, Joyce (Jerry) Hill, Joan (Dave) Elder, Deborah (Michael) Bacarella, Barbara (Dave) Agerton, and sister-in-law Jeanne Durbin. Dan has seven grandchildren Catherine [21] (Carter) Gilbert, Elisabeth [19], Matthew [16], Adam [14], Daniel [13], Josh [7], and Genevieve [5].

Dan was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone. Dan's legacy exemplifies kindness, compassion, service, integrity, and hard work.

Dan was a Vietnam veteran receiving the Bronze Star. He was a graduate of Bellarmine College.

Through hard work, Dan grew a business from one Shell station in the '70s to five stores in the '80s. He taught himself to program software and created software for managing stations; later turning that into another business, finally working for Humana as an IT consultant during the last ten years before he retired. In retirement, he wrote almost a dozen books including "The Legacy" and "Life at the Susie House".

The most important thing to him was his family. He loved to spend time at the lake, and anywhere else, with his wife, brothers, and sisters. He loved to have his grandchildren visit and traveled to Iowa to be with his grandchildren whenever possible.

A visitation will be at Heady - Radcliffe Funeral Home in LaGrange, Kentucky, on Friday, March 8 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm EST. Funeral Mass will be at St. John's Church in Sunfish, Kentucky, on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 am CST. Dan will be laid to rest in the St. John's Church Cemetery in Sunfish, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
