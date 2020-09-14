Daniel B. Saksefski
Louisville - 87, took his pack off and gracefully accepted his final roll call on September 11, 2020. Patriot's Day! How fitting. He was a decorated and disabled combat veteran of the Korean Conflict. Wounded on three different occasions and ultimately losing a leg in the process, he never considered himself handicapped. Instead, he viewed his plight as yet another opportunity to excel. He returned after the war to rebuild his life and met his cherished bride, Carolyn - a relationship that lasted some 67 years. Along the way, he finished his education, passed his CPA exam on the first attempt, served as ad hoc professor in history and accounting, and went on to enjoy over 30 years of government service. He retired from the IRS in 1997. However, he did not lay idle. He continued to prepare tax returns, traveled a bit, and proudly volunteered at both his parish and the VA Hospital. But, most importantly to him during these years, he loved spending time with those who are left to champion his legacy; especially his grandchildren!
To those who knew him during his long life, these words are unnecessary - many of you have your own fond memories which the family hopes you will treasure and hold dear. Dan never met a stranger, instead he was blessed with a lot of friends. For us, he was our rudder during the trials and tribulations of life. He was resolute in his character and believed a man's word was his bond. He was a beloved, caring, generous, inspirational, soft spoken, and a supportive man of faith. He clung to his faith and the support of his family during the most pressing of recent times. Known as "Dan the Man" by the caring staff of the Radcliff Veterans Center, he is fondly remembered by all as a jokester whose smile lit the room. He loved games of all kinds; in the later years, he did tend to (shall we say) bend the rules a bit sheepishly smiling in the process. To the end, his humor was enduring.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary, his brother Norbert (a POW during Korea), and one granddaughter, Jaclyn. He is survived by: his bride, Carolyn; children Kevin (Cecilia), Keith (Pamela), and Leslie; grandchildren Jennifer (Josh) Tidmore, Alison (Justin), Taylor, Rebecca, Bennett, Micheal, and William; great-grandchildren, Brian, Liam, Samuel, Dean, Zachary, one sister Mabel (Alton) and nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life Mass will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at St. Thomas More, 6105 So. 3rd Street in Louisville. Following this mass, we will proudly escort him to his final resting place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- Central, located at 2501 N. Dixie Highway in Radcliff, Kentucky where his brother Norbert awaits him. Visitation is Wednesday, September 16th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
or the Paralyzed Veterans Association.