Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Bridges


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Bridges Obituary
Daniel Bridges

Louisville - 61, passed away August 17 at Jewish Hospital South in Shepherdsville, KY. He was born January 9, 1958 to the late James and Ruby G. (Polsgrove) Bridges in Frankfort, KY. He worked as a truck driver and dispatcher for ABC Supply Co. for 27 years. Was a member of the Teamsters Local 89 Union, an avid U of K fan and loved his family dearly.

He is proceeded in death by parents, his wife; Janet Lynn (Cash) Bridges and sister, Donna Lynn (Bridges) Fessenden.

He is survived by his children; Daniel Bridges Jr. (Cassandra), Shawn Bridges (Beth) and Stephanie Shelton (Jason) all of Shepherdsville, KY. Grandchildren; Bailey Bridges, McKenzie Bridges, Braden Bridges, Avery Shelton, Maizie Bridges and Evie Shelton. Brother; Mike Clifford of Louisville, KY. Nephews; Richard Fessenden (Joshua DuBois) of Louisville, KY, Robbie Fessenden of Frankfort, KY and great nephew Matthew Fessenden. Along with a host of family and friends who he loved dearly and who will cherish his memory forever.

Danny's memorial service will be at 4 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be from 12 - 4 PM on Saturday before the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now