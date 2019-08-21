|
Daniel Bridges
Louisville - 61, passed away August 17 at Jewish Hospital South in Shepherdsville, KY. He was born January 9, 1958 to the late James and Ruby G. (Polsgrove) Bridges in Frankfort, KY. He worked as a truck driver and dispatcher for ABC Supply Co. for 27 years. Was a member of the Teamsters Local 89 Union, an avid U of K fan and loved his family dearly.
He is proceeded in death by parents, his wife; Janet Lynn (Cash) Bridges and sister, Donna Lynn (Bridges) Fessenden.
He is survived by his children; Daniel Bridges Jr. (Cassandra), Shawn Bridges (Beth) and Stephanie Shelton (Jason) all of Shepherdsville, KY. Grandchildren; Bailey Bridges, McKenzie Bridges, Braden Bridges, Avery Shelton, Maizie Bridges and Evie Shelton. Brother; Mike Clifford of Louisville, KY. Nephews; Richard Fessenden (Joshua DuBois) of Louisville, KY, Robbie Fessenden of Frankfort, KY and great nephew Matthew Fessenden. Along with a host of family and friends who he loved dearly and who will cherish his memory forever.
Danny's memorial service will be at 4 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be from 12 - 4 PM on Saturday before the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019