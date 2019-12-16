|
Daniel Clifford Hines
Corydon - 52, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the vice president of Hines & Pittman Plumbing, Inc. Dan was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and a member of the Tri-County Shrine Club. He enjoyed spending days at the ballpark, swimming and going on long adventures to find something good to eat. Dan was an active football and baseball coach for several years at Charlestown's Little League.
He was born on April 8, 1967 in Gary, Indiana to Eilean (Miller) Hines and the late Jack Hines. Dan was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Hines; grandchildren, Cadan and Christian Bryant; and niece, Samantha Hines.
Along with his mother, Dan is survived by his wife, Michele Mayfield-Hines; children, Tonya Bryant (Scott), Mike Hines (Ricki), Noah Bowman; siblings, Darlene Hines, Cheryl Allen (John), Paul Hines (Valerie), Charla Martinez (Steve); grandchildren, Austin and Jazlynn Bryant; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at Edwardsville Cemetery.
Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to Kosair Charities (982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville KY 40217). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019