Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Clifford Hines


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Daniel Clifford Hines Obituary
Daniel Clifford Hines

Corydon - 52, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the vice president of Hines & Pittman Plumbing, Inc. Dan was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and a member of the Tri-County Shrine Club. He enjoyed spending days at the ballpark, swimming and going on long adventures to find something good to eat. Dan was an active football and baseball coach for several years at Charlestown's Little League.

He was born on April 8, 1967 in Gary, Indiana to Eilean (Miller) Hines and the late Jack Hines. Dan was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Hines; grandchildren, Cadan and Christian Bryant; and niece, Samantha Hines.

Along with his mother, Dan is survived by his wife, Michele Mayfield-Hines; children, Tonya Bryant (Scott), Mike Hines (Ricki), Noah Bowman; siblings, Darlene Hines, Cheryl Allen (John), Paul Hines (Valerie), Charla Martinez (Steve); grandchildren, Austin and Jazlynn Bryant; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at Edwardsville Cemetery.

Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to Kosair Charities (982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville KY 40217). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now