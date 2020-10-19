Daniel Curry



Atlanta, GA - Daniel Howard Curry, 34, went to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Born to Dr. Thomas Curry and Linda Skidmore Curry on August 26, 1986, Dan grew up in Louisville, KY, but also lived in Atlanta, GA; Wake Forest, NC; and Warrenton, GA.



Diagnosed with a rare blood disorder at an early age, Dan purposed to spend his entire life sharing the love of Jesus Christ. He attended Parkland Baptist Church in Louisville, KY, graduated from Seneca High School in 2005 and then attended the University of Louisville where he graduated in 2009. In 2015, Dan graduated from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. On April 11, 2015, Dan married his faithful helpmate, Cyndi Forman Curry, while surrounded by numerous family and friends.



Dan's love for others, gift of music, and his desire to serve the Lord took him to many places throughout the United States and world. His passion for ministering to children and teenagers was demonstrated by his many years of service with CentriKid and Fuge camps as well as various college and campus ministries, including the Baptist Campus Ministry at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA and the college ministry at Grey Stone Church in Durham, NC. For the past 5 years, Dan has served as Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church in Warrenton, GA where he led the music and discipleship ministries.



Dan is survived by his wife, Cyndi Forman Curry (her parents, Bobby and Hazel Forman), his parents Tom and Linda Curry, grandparents Don and Mary Milby, brother James (Latesha) Curry, brother-in-law Jacob (Allison) Forman, two nephews, Hank Forman and Jude Curry, one niece, Lainey Forman, a Curry niece or nephew expected in March, 2021, and a host of family and friends. Recently, Dan was preceded in death by his beloved boxer, Boomer Theophilus Curry.



Loved by all, Dan was a faithful servant of the Gospel, bringing joy to all who knew him. He will be missed by everyone who had the honor to know him.



A visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 21, from 6-8pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Warrenton, GA. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 1pm in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church of Warrenton, GA. A second Celebration of Life service will be held in the gym at Parkland Baptist Church in Louisville, KY, on Monday, October 26 at 7pm, with family visitation from 4-7pm. Both Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed online.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Property Fund of First Baptist Church of Warrenton, Georgia.









