Daniel Edward "Lovey" Lewis
Louisville - 71, passed away Monday at his home.
He was a retired maintenance mechanic for Philip Morris; and a Marine veteran.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, David, Jonathan and Jason Lewis; daughters, Sherry and Ashley Lewis; 6 grandchildren; 6 siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 6 pm Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive with cremation to follow. Visitation will be 1-6 pm Thursday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019