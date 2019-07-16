Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rattermans
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
Daniel Edward "Lovey" Lewis

Daniel Edward "Lovey" Lewis Obituary
Daniel Edward "Lovey" Lewis

Louisville - 71, passed away Monday at his home.

He was a retired maintenance mechanic for Philip Morris; and a Marine veteran.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, David, Jonathan and Jason Lewis; daughters, Sherry and Ashley Lewis; 6 grandchildren; 6 siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 6 pm Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive with cremation to follow. Visitation will be 1-6 pm Thursday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019
