McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Mt. Washington, KY
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Mt. Washington, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Mt. Washington, KY
Daniel Edward Lowden

Daniel Edward Lowden Obituary
Daniel Edward Lowden

Louisville - Daniel Edward Lowden, 75, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company, where he worked for 33 years, and an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Russell and Marian Huff Lowden; a brother, Darrell Lowden; and sister, Darlene Waters.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wood Lowden; two children, Denise Laferty (Daryl) and Dwight (Tammy) Lowden; one sister, Diane Lowden; three brothers, David (Rixie), Richard "Dickie" (Susie), Dennis (Elsie) Lowden; two half brothers, Russell and Michael Lowden; along with three grandchildren, Keith Laferty (Kasey), Tiffany and Steven Lowden.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019
