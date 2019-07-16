|
Daniel Edward Lowden
Louisville - Daniel Edward Lowden, 75, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company, where he worked for 33 years, and an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Russell and Marian Huff Lowden; a brother, Darrell Lowden; and sister, Darlene Waters.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wood Lowden; two children, Denise Laferty (Daryl) and Dwight (Tammy) Lowden; one sister, Diane Lowden; three brothers, David (Rixie), Richard "Dickie" (Susie), Dennis (Elsie) Lowden; two half brothers, Russell and Michael Lowden; along with three grandchildren, Keith Laferty (Kasey), Tiffany and Steven Lowden.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019