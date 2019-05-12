Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
WAY Christian Church
Daniel Edwin Fulton III

Louisville - Daniel Edwin "Lil Boss" Fulton III, 29, departed this life on May 6, 2019.

Daniel leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Ta'Nisha Fulton, Jayden Glenn, Daniel Edwin Fulton IV, D'Ari Wright, Jordon Cunningham, KyRon Fulton, Zie'Arian Fulton. Mother LaTonya Reed Carter, Father Daniel Edwin Fulton II, Stepfather Christopher Hines Sr., one brother Christopher Bunton, grandmothers Jewel Reed, Nancy Fulton, Dorothy Hines, grandfather Daniel Edwin Fulton Sr and Thomas Lee White Jr who proceeded him in death, and host of relatives and friends. Visitation / Services will be held on May 15, 2019 at the WAY Christian Church from 10:00AM until noon. Service are entrusted to Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
