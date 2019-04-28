Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Daniel "Dan" George Weisert

Louisville - Daniel "Dan" George Weisert, 49, of Louisville, passed away suddenly at Norton Audubon Hospital. A native of Louisville, he was born December 17, 1969 to his father, the late Thomas Leroy Weisert, Sr. and his mother, Noreta Alcorn Weisert who is still living.

Dan was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. He had a Bachelor's Degree from University of Kentucky. Dan worked for Wage Works as a Customer Service Rep 3/Team Leader. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, a sports card collector, as well as a collector of sports memorabilia.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Misty Weisert; a daughter, Lexis Layne Weisert; his mother, Noreta Alcorn Weisert; a brother, Tom Weisert, Jr. (Laurie); a niece Lauren Weisert; and numerous family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

Memorial gifts may be made in memory of Dan to the , 1701 Berry Blvd., Louisville, KY 40215.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
