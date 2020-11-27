Daniel Glenn GastingerLouisville - Mr. Daniel Glenn Gastinger, age 60, passed away peacefully on, November 24, 2020. He was born in Louisville KY on April 10, 1960 to James Walter Gastinger Sr. and the late Glennie Faye Jones. Mr. Gastinger worked at Reynolds Aluminum Manufacturers as a machinist for 15 plus years, and he also was a 1978 Thomas Jefferson High School graduate.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Caroline Jean (Goatley) Gastinger; daughter, Danielle Elizabeth Gastinger; stepson Paul Joseph Woodcox (Jenny); grandson, Dallas Woodcox; granddaughter, Natalie Nicole Davis; sister, Brenda F. Bierly (Ron); brothers, Jim W. Gastinger Jr. (Jana); Robert Lee Gastinger (Rhonda); sister, Barbara D. Gastinger of Louisville, many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and family and friends will miss him dearly.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, (A Celebration of Life) for Daniel will be in 2021.