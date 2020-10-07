1/
Daniel "Buck" Jones
Daniel "Buck" Jones

Louisville - Daniel "Buck" Jones (67), of Louisville, Ky. departed this life September 28, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Now, being joined with those who preceded him in death: Father, Cressie C. Jr.; mother, Barbara M.; brothers, Glenn E. (of Indianapolis, Ind), Cressie C. III, and Herman D. Jones, together in the great cloud of witnesses, to the coming of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Anyone who knew Buck, knew how he enjoyed spending time with his family. Those he leave to cherish his most precious memories: Daughter, Teresa Gordon Hardin; Son, Benjamin "Curtis" Pitney; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Siblings: Brother, Roderick Jones; sisters, Chikeita Wade, Leslie Harvey (Quincy), Loreica Bowens (Roy), Billi, Yvette and Danita Jones; Nephews, Nieces, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and a host of friends!

The loving memories of Daniel "Buck" Jones will forever be in the hearts of his family, because we know "the love of family is life's greatest blessing".

Visitation will be held at AD Porter Funeral Home. Please visit their website adporters.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
