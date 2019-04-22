|
|
Daniel Joseph Bullington, Sr.
Clarksville, IN - age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in New Albany, IN. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, coach, teacher, principal and friend.
Dan was born in Jeffersonville, IN, on January 16, 1931, to the late Edward A. and Mary A. Bullington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Bullington and sisters Clara Louise Bullington, Catherine Williams and Jean Freiberger.
He was a 1949 graduate of the old St. Anthony's High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. After graduation, he played one season in the Georgia/Florida Single A baseball league as a pitcher for the Carrollton (GA) Hornets. Bubby, as he was known by his family, joined the United States Air Force in December of 1950 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in January, 1955. Thanks to the GI Bill, Dan enrolled at Indiana University.
Upon returning to New Albany, Dan met, courted and married Patricia Ann Miller in 1957 who would be his loving wife and mother of his three sons for the next 62 years. Dan pursued a couple different career paths in the late 1950's, but what ultimately became his life's passion was the day he substitute taught at St. Anthony's Elementary School in Clarksville, IN. From that day forward, he became an educator. Dan taught junior high and coached at St. Anthony from 1960 to 1966. His first position as an administrator and principal was the 1967-68 school year in Columbus, IN, where he commuted daily in a well-worn Volkswagen. In the fall of 1968, Dan became the principal of George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Clarksville, IN, where he would remain until his retirement in 1995.
Besides his wife Dan is survived by his sons Richard F. Targonski of Belleville, IL; Dan J. Bullington, Jr. (Nikki) of Jeffersonville, IN; and Jon A. Bullington of Clarksville, IN; grandchildren Kara (James) and Alicia Targonski; Jack and Sam Bullington; Liam Bullington and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street in New Albany, IN. His funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Albany with burial to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Jeffersonville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019