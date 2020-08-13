Daniel Joseph Burke
Louisville - Daniel Joseph Burke, age 61 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Daniel (Dan) was born May 19, 1959 to the late Raymond C. Sr. and Betty L. Burke. He was a Braille Production Worker for the American Printing House for the Blind.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Angela Isaacs (Matthew); two grandchildren, Julie and Emi Isaacs; brothers, Raymond, Jr. (Patty), Michael (Billie Jo), Gregory and David; cousins, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 10 am to 12:45 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (In Middletown). A Mass of Celebration will be 1:30 pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, Kentucky, followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alley Cat Advocates (www.alleycatadvocates.org
) at 3044 Bardstown Road #204, Louisville, KY 40205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.