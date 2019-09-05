Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Minors Lane Baptist Church
8907 Shepherdsville Rd
Okolona, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Minors Lane Baptist Church
8907 Shepherdsville Rd
Okolona, KY
Daniel Joseph Greer Obituary
Daniel Joseph Greer

Louisville - 24, passed away on September 3, 2019.

Daniel was born on February 19, 1995 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert H. Daunhauer & Aline (Peters) Daunhauer; and his brother, McKay E. Greer.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Steven Greer & Joan (Daunhauer) Greer; brothers, Troy Daunhauer and Benjamin Greer; grandparents, Errol Greer & Nancy Greer; one nephew, three nieces; and a host of loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Minors Lane Baptist Church (8907 Shepherdsville Rd, Okolona, KY 40219), with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at church.

In loving memory of Daniel, memorial contributions may be made to The Healing Place.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
