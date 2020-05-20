Daniel Joseph Preston
New Albany - Daniel Joseph Preston, 67, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born on August 11, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert J. and Agnes Hardin Preston. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Preston.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jackie Horn Preston; daughters, Ashley Winn and Lindsey (Aaron) Berger; grandson, Jackson Winn; sisters, Terry Bascher, Lisa (Steve) Miller and Kim (Ron) Fishking; sister-in-law, Kay Preston; and a host of other relatives and friends, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with additional visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
New Albany - Daniel Joseph Preston, 67, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born on August 11, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert J. and Agnes Hardin Preston. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Preston.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jackie Horn Preston; daughters, Ashley Winn and Lindsey (Aaron) Berger; grandson, Jackson Winn; sisters, Terry Bascher, Lisa (Steve) Miller and Kim (Ron) Fishking; sister-in-law, Kay Preston; and a host of other relatives and friends, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with additional visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020.