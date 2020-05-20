Daniel Joseph Preston
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Preston

New Albany - Daniel Joseph Preston, 67, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was born on August 11, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert J. and Agnes Hardin Preston. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Preston.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jackie Horn Preston; daughters, Ashley Winn and Lindsey (Aaron) Berger; grandson, Jackson Winn; sisters, Terry Bascher, Lisa (Steve) Miller and Kim (Ron) Fishking; sister-in-law, Kay Preston; and a host of other relatives and friends, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with additional visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of service.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved