|
|
Daniel L. Kerr
Louisville - Daniel L. Kerr, 58, of Louisville (formerly lived in Northern Kentucky), passed away November 25, 2019. He started as a co-op at Valley Hardware where he developed a love and passion for birds. Dan was a floral designer for over 30 years and was cherished by his family and friends.
He is survived by his partner and best friend of nearly 20 years, Darren Smith; mother Dee Kerr; sister Kathy Jones (Kyle); brother Kenny Kerr (Sue) and very special friend Lori S. Glass.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Kerr and his brother John Kerr.
No visitation or services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019