Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Daniel Lee "Danny" Adams


1946 - 2020
Daniel Lee "Danny" Adams Obituary
Daniel Lee "Danny" Adams

Louisville - 73, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on January 20, 2020.

He served as a Sergeant in the US Air Force.

Danny was born on November 15, 1946 in Beaver Dam, KY to the late Aris and Bernice Adams. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Kay Adams; and his brother, Bobby Blanford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bonnie Kay Adams; daughters, Laura Lee Rasche (Doug), Stephanie Fay Crawley (Paul), Kimberly Ann Blankenship (Daniel), and nine loving grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A service to honor the life of Danny will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, KY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
