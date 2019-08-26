Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
1941 - 2019
- - 08/03/41-08/23/19 On Aug 23rd 2019, Our Dad walked with Jesus to his heavenly home. Dad, in heaven you are pain free and have the sight to see and strength to do all things you love. This is your time now to enjoy your fishing, hunting, snow skiing, building things, grilling, gardening, cheering for the Cards, sitting on the finish line and watching the horses race and even kicking back with that great glass of wine. We raise our glasses to you dad with much love and adoration. He is proceeded in death by Richard B. Ernspiker, son, Grace Burgin grand-daughter, Elsie M. and Robert S. Ernspiker (parents), Doris J. Lewe (sister), Robert (Bobby) Ernspiker(brother) and Terri Lynn (sister). He is survived by his children Darrell L. Ernspiker (Julie), Wendi D. Burgin (Joey), Leanna R. Rogers (Jeff), grandchildren Ashley and Nicholas Ernspiker, Jason, Cody and Isabelle Burgin, Jessica, Noah and Lucas Rogers; great-grandchildren, Ayden Easter and Everly Clemons. Visitation Wednesday, August 28th 2019, Resthaven Memorial Park 10pm-2pm, Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Donations may be made in his name to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
