Daniel Lee Thomas
Louisville - Daniel Lee Thomas, 92, of Louisville, passed away September 3rd, 2019 at his home at Parr's. Dan was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was born on December 22, 1926 and was just awarded his 35 year pin for sobriety.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Jane and is survived by his children, Lee Ann O'Daniel, Chris Thomas, Bruce Thomas, Tim (Jenny) Thomas and Lisa (Bob) Klein, as well as his step children, Kenneth (Nancy) Hedges, Teri (Jim) Thomas, Craig (Rebecca) Hedges, Linda (Patrick) Scofield and John (Heidi) Hedges. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dan loved sailing and was a long-time member of the Turners Windjammers. He also loved golf and smoking a good cigar while lounging on the porch. He was a good father and lived a full life. We can only hope to be loved as much as he when our time comes to join the heavens.
His funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday September 10th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park on Bardstown Road. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday September 9th at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019