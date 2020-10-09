Daniel Louis Falk
Louisville - Daniel Louis Falk 36 passed away unexpectedly and much too soon on September 21, 2020. Danny was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 21, 1983. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and Nashville, Auto Diesel College, and lived most of his life in Louisville.
Danny had many jobs throughout his life, and as long as he could be in the outdoors and working with his hands he was most happy. Danny's pride and joy was his son, Matt and together they shared a love of animals, hours of fishing, and camping.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Matthew and his grandfather, Arthur J. Schmitt.
He is survived by his grandparents, Helen (Schmitt) Erickson, Louis and Carol Falk; his parents, Mary and Robert (Stephanie); his brother, Stephen; half siblings, Leo, Madeline, Sophia, and Ruby. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Kimberly Tyson as well as many friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be planned in the future.
Memorial gifts can be made to The Shamrock Pet Foundation of Louisville.
Online condolences may be made at www. RattermanBrothers.com