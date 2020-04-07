Services
Daniel Marshall


1952 - 2020
Mt. Washington - Mr. Daniel Ray Marshall, age 67, of Mt. Washington returned to his Heavenly Father on April 5, 2020. Mr. Marshall was born in Winslow, Indiana on October 21, 1952 to Patricia (Benjamin) Howson and the late Kenneth Marshall. He retired from UPS where he was in management. Mr. Marshall was an avid Indiana Hoosier fan, Indianapolis Colts fan and an IndyCar fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them, especially on his boat.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 41 years, Bonnie (Atkinson) Marshall; mother, Patricia Howson; children, Zachary Marshall, Eric Gunnell and Courtney Moore (Sean Murphy); grandchildren, Hannah Rose Gunnell, Dylan Matthew Gunnell, Katelyn Grace Gunnell, Eleanor Ryan Marshall, Addison Marie Marshall, Ally Jade Harris and Paige Natalia Welch; and a host of other dear family and friends.

All services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington are private according to CDC regulations. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 240 Whittington Pkwy. Louisville, Ky. 40222
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
