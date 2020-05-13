Daniel Montgomery Trollinger



Columbia, MD - Daniel M. Trollinger, a resident of Columbia, MD since 1970, died May 11, 2020, from heart complications. He was 90.



Mr. Trollinger was born in Asheville, NC, and grew up in Louisville, KY. He was married in 1959 to Elizabeth Little Trollinger at Crescent Hill Baptist Church.



He worked as a metallurgist engineer and Materials Lab Manager for General Electric Company at Appliance Park East until 1991. He retired after 40 years of service.



He was a graduate of Manual High School in Louisville, KY and the University of Louisville. He served as a Captain in the National Guard from 1948-1966.



He was a founding member of Columbia Baptist Fellowship, and taught ESL for refugee families.



He also taught metallurgy at Catonsville Community College and for Black & Decker, Bethlehem Steel, and Ward Industries.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Trollinger, and two brothers, William Trollinger and J. Frank Pickard.



He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth A. Trollinger, of Columbia, MD; his son, Daniel T. Trollinger, of Durham, NC; three granddaughters Joelle E. Trollinger, Kelsey A. Trollinger, and Brenna M. Trollinger, of Durham; his brother David Trollinger (wife Jenny) of Prospect, KY.



A family graveside service will be held on May 14, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later this summer at Columbia Baptist Fellowship at The Meeting House in Columbia, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to Columbia Baptist Fellowship, The Meeting House, Oakland Mills, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store