Daniel Norman Toma
Daniel Norman Toma

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Norman Toma announces his passing Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Dan was born February 9, 1932 in Dexter, Michigan to John and Margaret Toma. Dan graduated from Wayne State University with a BS in structural engineering and worked at General Electric in Louisville, KY, for almost 30 years, creating over 30 patents. In August 1958, he married Mary Kathleen Sage, and together they had a son, Dan (Pat), and a daughter, Kathleen.

Dan loved to design and he also loved to build. He constructed three homes for the family and completely renovated another. He gardened extensively and at times raised chickens and cattle. He was dedicated to his faith and was actively involved in church, teaching Sunday school regularly and serving as church treasurer.

Dan is survived by his children, three grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held, 10:30 am Thursday, Sept 3, at Kolden Funeral Home, Belle Plaine, Minnesota. A burial service will take place 11:00 am Saturday, Sept 5, at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomingdale, Michigan.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
