|
|
Daniel Park
Louisville - Daniel Park, 21, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He was born in Lexington, KY and lived most of his life in Oldham County Kentucky. Daniel graduated from North Oldham High School in 2016 and was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and loved basketball, playing guitar and going to concerts and was employed at Home Depot. He was always there to help out a friend.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jamie A. Park; grandparents, Rita and Ed Gildahaus and Frank and Betty Park.
Survivors include his parents, Jim and Jeannie Park; siblings, Drew (Tatum), Karalyne and Scott Park; niece, Reagan Park; and loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday May 20th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorials may go to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019