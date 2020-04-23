Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Resources
Daniel Patrick Brown

Daniel Patrick Brown Obituary
Daniel Patrick Brown

Louisville - Daniel Patrick Brown, "Danny", age 64, formerly of Northbrook, IL passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Beverly Brown; his long time friend and ex-spouse, Pamela Brown; his brother Gary Brown; his sisters, Kaye and Connie Brown; and his children, Kasey and Matthew Brown.

He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Brown; and his aunt and uncle, Shirley and Ronald Leach.

Daniel was born on November 17, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan to Kenneth and Beverly Brown. He graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, Illinois in 1973, going on to travel and eventually start a family and career in construction in Louisville, KY. Daniel was a devoted father, avid Chicago Cubs fan, and animal lover. Daniel was very family-oriented and was always willing to give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. His humor would brighten up any room he walked into, leaving him a favorite at any gathering.

Daniel will be cremated and a small family service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Ratterman's Funeral Home-St. Matthew's.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kosair Charities or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
