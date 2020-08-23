Daniel Ray Nellen, SrLouisville - Daniel Ray Nellen, Sr., age 81, of Louisville passed away August 21, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born November 30, 1938 in Galveston, TX to the late Robert and Claudia Kennedy Nellen. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired as the Senior Vice President of the Bank of Louisville.Daniel was married to the love of his, Gail, for 58 years. He was a loving and devoted husband and a wonderful father to his two children. He deeply cherished his family and he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his wife, Gail Doran Nellen; his son, Daniel Ray Nellen, Jr.; daughter, Linda Santillo; a brother, Wayne Nellen; three nephews, Walt; Robert; and Tommy; and two nieces, Lorrie and Courtney .Funeral Services for Daniel will be held at 10 a.m, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at the funeral home.