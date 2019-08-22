|
|
Daniel Raymond
Louisville - Daniel Richard Raymond, 37, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death earlier on Saturday by his wife, Jamie Raymond, due to injuries they sustained together in an automobile accident.
He resided in Shelbyville but was formerly of Louisville and a mechanic for Carmax.
He is survived by children, Lila Ann Raymond, Kaitlyn and Lucas Munich and Madison Bunch; parents, Sara and Rick Raymond; and sister, Rebecca Raymond (Jerome Guittet).
Funeral is 12pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 1-7pm Thursday and after 10am Friday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019