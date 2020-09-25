Daniel Steven FowlerLouisville - Daniel Steven Fowler, 52, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.Dan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Jeffrey P. and Sandra Fowler. He was a graduate of the class of 1986 at St. Xavier High School. After high school, Dan spent 6 years in the United States Navy where he was an EOD and Master Diver. He later received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Bellarmine University.Dan worked in national and international business with Bosch and Ingersoll Rand. He was also the Deputy Director of Homeland Security for Kentucky. Most recently Dan retired from Louisville Metro Police Department where he was on the water rescue team.He is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Oed Fowler.Carrying on Dan's legacy are his father, Jeffrey P. Fowler, MD; brother, William Fowler (Shannon); son, Jacob Fowler; and many cousins.Memorial Mass for Daniel will be at 9 AM on October 3, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Lane. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, is entrusted with the arrangements.