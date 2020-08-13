Dannie D. "Boopsie" Olson, Jr.Louisville - On Monday August 10, 2020 Dannie Olson, 37, passed away from a heart attack at home while trying to recover from hip surgery. Dannie was an amazing husband to Sarah Olson and loving father to Taylor Pickerell.He was preceded in death by his father, Dannie D. Olson Sr, his mother, Carla (Shaffer) Olson. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, Step-daughter Taylor Pickerell, grandmother, Helen Shaffer, Aunt, Crystal (Jimmy) and serveral cousins. Dannie made a huge impact on so many people during his short life including Bill Bonis (Rebecca, Michael, Charlotte), Mary Ellen and Peter Nemeth, Randy Whitehouse, Kevin Crowhorn, Rolance Gaddy, BJ Puckett, and his whole AutoZone family.A celebration of Dannie's life will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Martha Catholic Church 2825 Klondike Lane Louisville KY 40218.