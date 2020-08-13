1/1
Dannie D. "Boopsie" Olson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dannie D. "Boopsie" Olson, Jr.

Louisville - On Monday August 10, 2020 Dannie Olson, 37, passed away from a heart attack at home while trying to recover from hip surgery. Dannie was an amazing husband to Sarah Olson and loving father to Taylor Pickerell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dannie D. Olson Sr, his mother, Carla (Shaffer) Olson. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, Step-daughter Taylor Pickerell, grandmother, Helen Shaffer, Aunt, Crystal (Jimmy) and serveral cousins. Dannie made a huge impact on so many people during his short life including Bill Bonis (Rebecca, Michael, Charlotte), Mary Ellen and Peter Nemeth, Randy Whitehouse, Kevin Crowhorn, Rolance Gaddy, BJ Puckett, and his whole AutoZone family.

A celebration of Dannie's life will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Martha Catholic Church 2825 Klondike Lane Louisville KY 40218.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved