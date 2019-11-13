Services
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
His home - Doe Valley Community
118 Larkspur Lane
Brandenburg, KY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
His home - Doe Valley Community
118 Larkspur Lane
Brandenburg, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Free
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Free


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Free Obituary
Danny Free

Brandenburg - 1SG (Ret.) Danny W. Free, died 9 November 2019 at 10:05 PM after a battle with cancer. Visitation will be held at his home at 118 Larkspur Lane, Brandenburg, KY 40108, on Saturday, 16 November from 11-8, and Sunday 17 November from 11-5. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. The procession will leave his home at 10:15 AM. Online condolences at hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -