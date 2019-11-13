|
|
Danny Free
Brandenburg - 1SG (Ret.) Danny W. Free, died 9 November 2019 at 10:05 PM after a battle with cancer. Visitation will be held at his home at 118 Larkspur Lane, Brandenburg, KY 40108, on Saturday, 16 November from 11-8, and Sunday 17 November from 11-5. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. The procession will leave his home at 10:15 AM. Online condolences at hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019