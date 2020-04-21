|
Danny Moore
Louisville - Danny 'The Fatman' Moore - The man, the myth the legend walked into the presence of our Heavenly Father on April 19th. He loved Ford Broncos & Harley Davidsons, not necessary in that order. Danny was considered the Mayor of Hornback Ln & now bestows the title to Marty. Anyone who knew Danny, knew he always had a story. Whether it was adventure from his Van-In days or the time in the Army. Danny made memories ever where he traveled be it Norb's Tavern, The Animal House or Miller's Pig-Roast. He was married to the Love of his life Connie for over 30 years.
He leaves to carry on his stories Connie (Hornback) Moore, his daughter Audrey (Jay) Dempster & granddaughter CiCi Dempster. Brothers Darrell (Doris) Moore, Little Tom Moore, his sisters Donna (Ed) Lyons, Tammy (Ed) Holston. Along with special family members Karen (Rick) Snyder, Tony Hyman & Mike (Amy) Hyman. Along with a host of nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Rhodes, father Tom Moore, brother Beaver (Kim) Moore & his niece Hannah Holston. The question will always remain where the stories true & this my friends he will take to the grave. Burial to take place in Resthaven Memorial Park. A celebration of life and military honors will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020