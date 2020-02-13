|
|
Danny Shea Shoaf
Concordia - Danny Shea Shoaf, age 77, of Concordia, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Danny was born January 11, 1943 in Dunnville, Casey County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Corey Shoaf Jr. and Mary Christine Tate.
Danny was a graduate of Vine Grove Consolidated High School, Class of 1961. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army, in which he served as paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division. His sense of discipline and patriotism never left him, as friends and family will attest. Danny was a retired firefighter and first responder of 20 years, for the City of Louisville; Engine Companies No. 9 and 21. He was a flight instructor, and was certified to pilot just about anything. Danny was a proud life member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association and 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment Association and was honored with Man of the Year Awards in both. Danny was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. He was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. His starched uniforms and sense of humor, which made many events memorable, will not be forgotten.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Judith Shoaf; sister, Diane, and her husband, Don (US Army Ret.) Luttrell, of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Pat Ledford of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Thomas (USAF Ret.) and his wife, Kristi Shoaf, of Alamogordo, NM; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, April 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. Blue Skies and Soft Landing, Danny.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020