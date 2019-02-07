|
Danny W. Donaway
Louisville - Danny W. Donaway, 71, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Norton Hosparus. He was born to the late Robert and Dessie (Mercer) Donaway in Louisville on September 26, 1947. He is also preceded in death by a son Timmy Donaway, 5 brothers and his girlfriend of 25 years, Debbie Harder.
Danny worked for Englehart as a machine operator; he loved fishing, traveling and playing darts.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Darren Donaway (Shannon), Danny Donaway (Natalie), and Heather Cuffel, grandchildren, Justin, Joshua, Amanda, Elizabeth, Abby, McKenna, Kathleen, Noah along with two great-grandchildren, Conner and Elijah. He will also be missed by his brother Bobby Donaway and a host of friends, including, Betty Lou & Richard, Charlene, and Charlie.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019