Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Darcey Lea Spainhour


1966 - 2019
Darcey Lea Spainhour Obituary
Darcey Lea Spainhour

New Albany - Darcey Lea Spainhour, 52 years of age passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in New Albany, Indiana. She was born on August 13, 1966 in New Albany, Indiana and was a longtime medical coder, lastly working for Enjoin CDI.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick Spainhour, Dustin Spainhour; mother, Betty Sue Reas; grandchildren, Sophie Spainhour, Lilly Spainhour, Charleigh Spainhour.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday and 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. The funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to North Clark Outreach Center, 240 Harrison Street, Charlestown, Indiana 47111.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
