Darius "Gene" Wisdom
1938 - 2020
Darius "Gene" Wisdom

Louisville -

Darius "Gene" Wisdom, age 82 of Louisville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born and raised in Jamestown, Kentucky on February 3, 1938 to the late Edwin and Eula Phelps Wisdom. Gene was a Navy Veteran. He was a retired dental technician who was proprietor of his own lab, Louisville Crown and Bridge Dental Laboratory. His hobbies included traveling, snow skiing, hunting and fishing. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy Wisdom; and his brother, Teddy Wisdom.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Teresita; his children, Rodney Wisdom (Sarah Davasher), Donna Wisdom (Bob), daughter-in-law, Kathleen Wisdom; step-daughter, Becky Hester; step-son; Martin Vito Cruz; grandchildren, Daniel Wright, Sean Wisdom and Bridget Wisdom; great-grandchildren, Colton, Elias, Bronson and Lincoln; siblings, Phyllis Lawless, Jack Wisdom (Arlene) and Nadine Snow; his four-legged buddy, Belle; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 10 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown) with a celebration of Gene's life at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floydsburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
