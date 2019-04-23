Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Darlene Schuler
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Darlene Ann Schuler


Darlene Ann Schuler

Shepherdsville - 75, passed away on April 19, 2019. Darlene was born to the late Robert and Anna Mae Schuler in 1943. She enjoyed golfing, drinking her red wine, and eating White Castle and Big Boy with her family!

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Michael Schuler (Martha) and Bob Volk (Joyce), sister Karen Chrisman (Tim), nieces Sarah Sanders (Chris), Kimberly Anderson (Alfonse), Laura Witt (David) and Kelly Volk, nephews Robert A. Volk Jr., Joshua Schuler (Elizabeth), grandnieces, Emily, Hannah, Alyssa, Abby, grandnephews, Ethan and Adam.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 10am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home at 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. A visitation will be Wednesday, April 24 from 3-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Manor Aldersgate Memory Care; 5012 E. Manslick Rd. Louisville, KY 40219.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
