|
|
Darlene Gaskin Sorrels
Louisville - Darlene Gaskin Sorrels, 89, passed away March 20, 2019.
She was born August 22, 1929 in Jamestown, Kentucky.
She was a dedicated member of the Grassroots Democratic Club, and alongside many wonderful friends, worked tirelessly to help the Democratic Party to elect candidates dedicated to making a better community, a better city, and a better nation.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grayson R. Sorrels; her father, Finley Gaskin; her mother, Lucy Gaskin; her sons, Danny G. Robertson and Ronnie D. Robertson; her great-grandchild, Adam Minton Jr.; her sister-in-law Shirley Horn, as well as several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children Anna Jean (Donald) Russell and Barbara (Mike) Ferguson; her sister Faye Snodgrass; her daughter-in-law Wanda Robertson; her nephew David Gaskin; as well as 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, March, 25 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2 P.M. Monday, March, 25 2019.
Both Visitation and Funeral service will be conducted at Owen Funeral Home.
5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216
Burial will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please volunteer for and support your favorite democratic candidates.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019