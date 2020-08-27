Darlene GrimesLouisville - Darlene Grimes, 73, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 from complications due to a tragic car accident.She was the former Darlene Ann Graviss, daughter of Charles and Mary Paulin Graviss, and a member of Southeast Christian Church, Southeast YMCA and Weight Watchers.Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Grimes; daughter, Tracy Johnson; and brother, Jack Graviss.She is survived by her son, Jeff Grimes (Renate); daughter, Carey Oldson; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and siblings, Charlie Graviss and Judy Coy.Due to current health concerns, her services will be private.Please consider memorial gifts to her church or the YMCA.