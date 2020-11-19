1/1
Darlene Wagner
Darlene Wagner

New Albany - Darlene (Esteves) Wagner, 74 years of age passed away on November 16, 2020 in Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. She was born August 27, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Mabel Adkins and Felipe Esteves. Darlene was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and an avid supporter of New Albany High School Athletics and University of Louisville Athletics, especially the women's basketball program. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Mike Wagner.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Steck (Michael), Nicole Robison (Jason); grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Jaden, and Emily; great grandson Kameron; and numerous aunts, cousins, and friends.

Due to current pandemic safety concerns and restrictions, a private family visitation and entombment service will be held at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana.

Darlene's Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Monday November 23rd at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany, Indiana. The service will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society.

Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

