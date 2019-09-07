|
|
Darrell C. Crittenden
Louisville - Darrell C. Crittenden, 81, died Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was retired retail sales manager for American Air Filter, member of Fern Creek Baptist Church, former member of the Glenmary Phase Two Board of Directors, graduate of Dupont Manual High School, and attended the University of Louisville .
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; sons, Mark (Lori), Scott and Brent (Melissa); and grandchildren, Alexandra, Ethan, Elycia and Erin.
His funeral is 10am Wednesday at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-8pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Memorial gifts: Phi Beta Psi Cancer Research Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019