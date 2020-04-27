|
Darrell D Hicks
Louisville - Darrell D Hicks, age 94 of Louisville, died April 25, 2020 at home after a prolonged illness.
A native of Dickson County, Tennessee and the son of Earl and Katherine Hicks, Darrell was preceded in passing by his siblings, Stanley Edward Hicks and Martha Hicks Barker. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Hicks; his children Ralph A Hicks (Sarah), Marshall E Hicks (Kelly), Rhonda L Rucker (James Jr); grandchildren Ashley, Emma, James III, Graham, Regan; and two great-grandsons, Camden and Maverick.
During WWII, Darrell served as a U.S. Marine. As a result of a wound incurred in the Okinawa invasion, he was awarded a Purple Heart. In 1950, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a chemistry degree. Darrell retired after a 37-year career as a research chemist, earning 66 U.S. patents. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church.
Memorials in Darrell's name may be given to the Jeffersontown United Methodist Church, 10219 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown KY 40299, or to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly KY 40913. Darrell was laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020