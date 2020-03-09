Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Darrell Keith Levell


1927 - 2020
Darrell Keith Levell Obituary
Darrell Keith Levell

Jeffersonville - Funeral services for Darrell Keith Levell, 92, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be held at 10 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville with burial to follow in El Bethel Cemetery in Marengo, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital.

Darrell was born on August 16, 1927 in Crawford County, Indiana to the late Elmond and Grace Levell. He was the retired area sales manager for Phillip Morris Company and he owned and operated Smith & Logsdon Neck Wear until his retirement. Darrell and his father owned and trained harness racing horses for 33 years. After racing, Darrell judged horses for the USTA until last year. He was an avid fisherman, IU fan, and a member of the Masonic Lodge in English, Indiana.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eschol Levell; and two sisters.

He is survived by his two children, Darrell Keith Levell II; Janet Burch (Rick); a granddaughter, Sarah Burch-Bundren (David); a great granddaughter, Eleanor Monroe Bundren; a cousin, Annabelle Williams; and his fishing buddies, Jim, Richard, Bud, and Cliff.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
