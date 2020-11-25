Darrell M. Eversoll
Sellersburg - Darrell M. Eversoll, 67, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Darrell was an avid fisherman and found joy being near the water doing what he loved.
He was born on February 4, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Melvin and Marion Burge Eversoll.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dorothy Eversoll; children, Michael (Christin) Stewart, Scott (Jennifer) Stewart, Tracie (Al) Eversoll and Jason (Donna) Stewart; brother-in-law, Albert (Jan) McNear; grandchildren, Alex, Catrina, Constance, Iris, Ruby, Brandon, Alexis, Bradley and Eli; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Preston.
Cremation was chosen following Darrell's wishes and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions in Darrell's memory can be made to the Humane Association (2702 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, IN 47130).
