Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Parks West Sr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Parks West Sr. Obituary
Darrell Parks West, Sr.

Louisville - Darrell Parks West, Sr., 90, was born on February 13, 1929 in Cromwell, KY to the late Hubert and Lois (Flener) West, and passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was a former barber and was retired from General Electric. Parks West was a member of South End Church of Christ and was known for his love of God, his family and fishing, and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna West; a grandson, James Socha; and a grand daughter in-law, Joy Socha. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Darrell West, Jr., (Gloria); and a daughter, Martina Lowe; grandchildren, Michael Socha, Patricia Pilkerton (Mark), Rebecca Germann (Nick), Joseph West, Lisabeth West, Danyel Davis II Gilmer (Antonio), Raymond West (Megan), and Shannon Lowe (Jason); and great grandchildren, Kaylee and Persephone Bealmear, James and Jasmine Pilkerton, Neil Germann, ZaydenWest, Parks and Sierra West. Cremation of the remains was chosen. A memorial service for Mr. West will be held at 2 pm Saturday August 17, 2019 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. The family will receive friends after noon on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now