Darrell Parks West, Sr.
Louisville - Darrell Parks West, Sr., 90, was born on February 13, 1929 in Cromwell, KY to the late Hubert and Lois (Flener) West, and passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was a former barber and was retired from General Electric. Parks West was a member of South End Church of Christ and was known for his love of God, his family and fishing, and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna West; a grandson, James Socha; and a grand daughter in-law, Joy Socha. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Darrell West, Jr., (Gloria); and a daughter, Martina Lowe; grandchildren, Michael Socha, Patricia Pilkerton (Mark), Rebecca Germann (Nick), Joseph West, Lisabeth West, Danyel Davis II Gilmer (Antonio), Raymond West (Megan), and Shannon Lowe (Jason); and great grandchildren, Kaylee and Persephone Bealmear, James and Jasmine Pilkerton, Neil Germann, ZaydenWest, Parks and Sierra West. Cremation of the remains was chosen. A memorial service for Mr. West will be held at 2 pm Saturday August 17, 2019 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. The family will receive friends after noon on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019