Darrell Wayne Robinson
Darrell Wayne Robinson

Darrell Wayne Robinson, 65, passed away October 7, 2020, Asheville, NC. Darrell was born October 13, 1954, in Louisville, KY. He served in the Air Force and held sales positions in Texas and Florida. Darrell retired from Florida to Hendersonville, NC with his best friend, Loronda Hood Emery.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Grover and Minnie Robinson, Louisville, KY, and James and Verda Boswell, Louisville, KY.

He is survived by his son, Logan Alexander Robinson, FL; his parents, Rudolph P. Robinson and Thalia Boswell Hood; brothers, John (Jay) Hood (Jeannie) and Michael Hood (Lyn); sisters, Apryl Robinson, Elizabeth Hood, and Gail Gardner (Kenneth); as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at Hunsinger Lane Baptist Church, 3400 Summerfield Drive, Louisville, on October 17, 2020, at 5 PM.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
