Darrell Whitmer
Louisville - Darrell Leamon Whitmer, 90 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jeffersontown Rehabilitation in Louisville Kentucky.
He was born March 11, 1929 in Muhlenburg Kentucky, the son of late Braxton M. Whitmer and Blanche M. Danner Whitmer. Preceding his death was his son, Steven Eric Whitmer; his sister Brenda Joyce Franck, brothers Cecil and Wayne Whitmer. He was a retired butcher from A&P, Gateway and Yeager grocery stores and was a volunteer fireman for Jeffersontown Fire Department. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and baseball.
He is survived by his children; Darrell E. Whitmer (Betty), Sharon E. Gritton (Gary), Diane E. Abell (Jerry). His grandchildren; Tammy (Jack) Herrmann, Shaye' (Julia) Whitmer, Cindi (Sid) Lucas, David A. Elson along with his great-grandchildren, Justin and Brian Herrmann, Rhade and Theron Whitmer, Colin and Jordyn Lucas. His siblings, Daisy Keith, Geneva Beckman and Jim Whitmer (Sharon) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation for Darrell from 3pm - 8pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Park on July 10th at 9am. Those attending should meet at Fern Creek Funeral Home at 8:30am.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to AIDS Research or Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019