Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Resources
More Obituaries for Darren McCubbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren J. McCubbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darren J. McCubbins Obituary
Darren J. McCubbins

Fairdale - Darren J. McCubbins, "Big D", 50 of Fairdale Kentucky, returned to our Heavenly Father on Friday, July 26, 2019. Darren was a lifelong native of Fairdale, Kentucky, where he loved his community and all of his wonderful family and friends.

Darren was easy to talk to and was willing to listen and help anyone who needed him at any time. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing and above all, the company of his friends. Darren will truly be missed.

His stepfather, Lee Whitmer and his mother, Mary Daranell Mathis precede Darren in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Andy Clemons, and brother, Steven Whitmer(Cyndi).

Cremation and private services are in care of Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, in Fairdale, Kentucky.

Please visit our website www.FairdaleMcdaniel.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now