Darren J. McCubbins
Fairdale - Darren J. McCubbins, "Big D", 50 of Fairdale Kentucky, returned to our Heavenly Father on Friday, July 26, 2019. Darren was a lifelong native of Fairdale, Kentucky, where he loved his community and all of his wonderful family and friends.
Darren was easy to talk to and was willing to listen and help anyone who needed him at any time. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing and above all, the company of his friends. Darren will truly be missed.
His stepfather, Lee Whitmer and his mother, Mary Daranell Mathis precede Darren in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Andy Clemons, and brother, Steven Whitmer(Cyndi).
Cremation and private services are in care of Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, in Fairdale, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019