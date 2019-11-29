|
Darryl Bowles
Louisville - 66, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
He attended Cable Baptist Church and retired from G. E.
He is survived by his wife, Franchester "Fran" Bowles and his loving children, grandchildren, siblings, other family and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cable Baptist Church, 314 S.Wenzel St., with the funeral to follow at 1pm, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019