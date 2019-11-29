Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 S.Wenzel St
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 S.Wenzel St
Darryl Bowles Obituary
Darryl Bowles

Louisville - 66, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

He attended Cable Baptist Church and retired from G. E.

He is survived by his wife, Franchester "Fran" Bowles and his loving children, grandchildren, siblings, other family and friends.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cable Baptist Church, 314 S.Wenzel St., with the funeral to follow at 1pm, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019
